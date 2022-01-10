Bob Saget’s close friendship with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, decades after he portrayed their father on Full House

Despite the fact that their show ended more than two decades ago, Bob Saget and his Full House co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen maintained a close friendship prior to his death.

On Sunday, the 65-year-old actor was discovered dead in his hotel room, and the twins remembered him as the “most loving” man they had ever known.

Despite the fact that they never reprised their roles in the Netflix sequel series Fuller House, they remained close friends with the comedian and frequently supported each other at events and on other projects.

The Olsens appeared in a number of TV and direct-to-video movies during and after their time on Full House, including 1992’s To Grandmother’s House We Go.

Not only did Full House creator Jeff Franklin direct and co-write their first film, but Bob also made a cameo appearance in support of the girls.

Years later, the America’s Funniest Home Videos host had a second cameo, this time in the Olsens’ final co-starring film, New York Minute, released in 2004.

The fashion designers showed their love and appreciation for their onscreen father by supporting causes close to his heart, which was not a one-way relationship.

Despite the fact that they haven’t acted in years and have tried to stay out of the spotlight, the two have frequently accompanied the late actor to the Scleroderma Research Foundation’s Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine fundraiser.

The narrator of How I Met Your Mother, whose sister Gay Saget died of scleroderma, served on the board of directors for the foundation, which raises funds to fight the autoimmune disease.

In 2017, Bob posted a sweet photo of him and Ashley from a New York City fundraising event, writing that he was “so honored [his]dear friend” came out to “support” him and the foundation, just “as she has all these years.”

She always made an effort to attend when she could, and she did so in 2009, 2014, and 2015, as well as in 2004 and 2010 with her sister, Mary-Kate.

Despite the fact that neither could attend the 2018 event, Bob told Us Weekly that Ashley texted him to say she and her twin couldn’t make it due to work but still wanted to show their support.

“From [their fashion company]The Row, they donated some wonderful items.

“They’re always very generous, and I’ll see them in LA. We try to see each other once or twice a year.”

He added at the time that he’s “emotionally close” to them and “loves” them, even feeling “related” to them because of their years of friendship and…

