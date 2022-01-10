Bob Saget’s daughter, Aubrey Saget, sends a heartfelt final text message to her father.

Bob Saget’s daughter, Aubrey Saget, sends her father a touching farewell text message.

Bob Saget died over the weekend in Florida, and Aubrey Saget shared a screenshot of the last text message she received from him.

One of Bob Saget’s daughters is sharing her final memories with the comedian as the world mourns his death.

Aubrey Saget, 34, posted a screenshot of her father’s last text message before he died.

The note appeared to have been sent ahead of his final stand-up comedy show in Florida, which is scheduled for January.

“I appreciate it.

I admire you.

In response to a text message from his oldest daughter, Bob wrote, “It’s showtime!”

Bob and ex-wife Sherri Kramer have two daughters, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29.

The screenshot, which first appeared on Aubrey’s private Instagram page, was taken after the Saget family issued a statement about the Full House star’s death.

On January, the family said, “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today.”

“He was everything to us, and we want you to know how much he enjoyed performing live for his fans and bringing people from all walks of life together through laughter.”

“Though we ask for privacy at this time,” the statement concluded, “we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

On Jan. 1, Bob was discovered dead inside a room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla.

His cause of death has not been revealed.

At the time of his death, the actor was performing stand-up comedy.

In January, he gave his last performance.

8 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., near Jacksonville.

In what would be his final Instagram post after the show, Bob looked back on his routine.

He wrote alongside a selfie, “Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville.”

“Wonderful audience.”

There is a lot of hope.

Last night at the Hard Rock Live in Orlando, it happened as well.

Audiences that were extremely appreciative and enjoyable.

Thank you again to @comediantimwilkins for kicking things off.

I had no idea I had a two-hour set planned for tonight.

I’m back in comedy, as I was when I was 26 years old.

I suppose I’m discovering my new voice and relishing every moment of it.”