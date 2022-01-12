Bob Saget’s death “hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt,” Candace Cameron Bure says.

Candace Cameron Bure, who was grieving the loss of her TV father, posted a touching tribute to Bob Saget on Instagram just days after his untimely death.

Full of melancholy.

Candace Cameron Bure is still in shock following the death of her television father, Bob Saget, in January.

a)

On January, the 45-year-old actress took to Instagram.

11, she paid a touching tribute to her Full House co-star, who she described as “so protective” of her.

“Bob, I’m so sorry.

“Why did you have to leave us so soon? We were all family, but you were the glue,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two of them laughing by the pool.

“Glue is sticky, squishy, sweet, and lovable.”

My formative teenage years and the rest of my adulthood are all wrapped up in you.”

Cameron Bure played DJ, the oldest daughter of Saget’s beloved Danny Tanner character, on the family-friendly sitcom, which aired from 1987 to 1995.

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant shared in her touching tribute that the actor taught her to “feel deeply” at a young age.

“You were never ashamed or afraid to express your emotions, to cry, love, laugh, and say it out loud,” she said.

“Since the day we met when I was 10 years old, we’ve always had such a strong bond.”

You were not only like a father to me, but also one of my closest friends.”

“This hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before,” she continued, emphasizing her affection for her on-screen father.

She also expressed her wish for “just one more hug,” “just one more text,” and “just one more laugh” with the comedian.

The mother-of-three co-starred with Saget in the Netflix sequel series Fuller House, which aired for five seasons and will end in June 2020.

She concluded her caption by saying, “There will never be another like you.”

“I wish you could see the amount of love you’ve received.

You’ve left a beautiful legacy of kindness, compassion, loyalty, generosity, and love behind you.

I’m not going to say goodbye because you’ll always be a part of my heart.

Despite the fact that it’s torn to shreds.”

Cameron Bure’s personal post came after she and other Full House cast members, including John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Mary-Kate Olsen, and Ashley Olsen, released an official statement honoring their longtime friend and co-star.

“We came together as a TV family 35 years ago, but we became a real family…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Candace Cameron Bure Shares Why Bob Saget’s Death “Hurts Like Nothing I’ve Ever Felt”