Bob Saget’s death, which is still being investigated, shows no signs of drug use or foul play, according to the medical examiner.

The cause of Bob Saget’s death is still unknown.

On Monday, the chief medical examiner in charge of the investigation into the comedian’s death issued a statement announcing that an autopsy had been performed on him, which revealed “no evidence of drug use or foul play.”

“Robert Lane Saget was autopsied this morning.

(Mr.)

Saget, a 65-year-old man, was discovered unconscious in his hotel room.

According to the medical examiner’s statement, “there is no evidence of drug use or foul play at this time.”

The cause of death of the Full House star may not be known for another 10 to 12 weeks, pending the results of an investigation into his untimely death.

“Further studies and investigation into the cause and manner of death are pending, which could take up to 10-12 weeks to complete,” the statement continued.

“A follow-up press statement will be released once the autopsy report has been finalized.

Mr. Smith has our condolences.

During this trying time, Saget’s loved ones.”

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, just one day before the statement from the Florida chief medical examiner.

On Sunday afternoon, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news via Twitter.

“Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, in response to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a hotel room.”

“Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case, and the man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes earlier today in response to a report of an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

Robert Saget was identified as the man who died on the scene.

There were no signs of foul play or drug use in this case, according to detectives.

(hashtag)BobSagetpic.twitter.comaB1UKiOlmiaB1UKiOlmiaB1UKiOlmiaB1UKiOlmiaB1UKiOl

On Saturday, Saget performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, as part of his I Don’t Do Negative comedy tour.

Saturday night, Saget took to social media to express his gratitude for the audience and his renewed love for stand-up comedy.

“OK, I really enjoyed tonight’s performance at @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville.

Really nice people in the audience.

There is a lot of optimism.

Last night at the Hard in Orlando, something happened.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.