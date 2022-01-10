Bob Saget’s net worth is estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

BOB SAGET was an actor and comedian best known for his role as the patriarch in the 1990s sitcom Full House.

The 65-year-old passed away unexpectedly on January 9, 2022.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bob Saget had a net worth of around (dollar)50 million when he died.

After a brief appearance on CBS’s The Morning Program in 1987, Saget was cast as Danny Tanner in Full House, one of his most memorable roles.

In 1989, Saget took over as host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, where he remained until 1997.

He has appeared in numerous films and television shows over the course of his career, including Entourage and How I Met Your Mother.

Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian, Saget’s autobiography, was published in 2014.

From 2016 to 2020, Saget starred as Danny Tanner in Fuller House, a spin-off of Full House.

Saget returned to hosting in 2019 with ABC’s Videos After Dark and CMT’s Nashville Squares.

On Sunday, January 9, 2022, Bob Saget was discovered dead in his Florida hotel room.

“Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a report of an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

“Robert Saget was the man’s name, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“No signs of foul play or drug use were found in this case,” the tweet concluded.

He was on the road across the country, stopping in several Florida cities, including Jacksonville, where he performed just hours before his death.

“The show at @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville tonight was incredible.

The audience applauded.

At 3 a.m., Saget tweeted, “Thank you again to @RealTimWilkins for opening.”

It’s Sunday.

“I had no idea I’d put in a two-hour set tonight,” says the performer.

“I’m happily addicted to this s*** again,” he added.