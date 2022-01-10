Bob Saget’s Last Tweet Adds to the Sadness of His Death — He Was ‘Happily Addicted’ to Touring Once More

Only hours before his death, Robert Lane Saget, better known as Bob Saget, the beloved father from Full House and Fuller House, shared a heartwarming glimpse into his life.

In the late 1980s and 1990s, he played Danny Tanner, the father of Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen), Stephanie (Jodi Sweetin), and DJ (Candace Cameron Bure).

Saget also starred in the Netflix reboot Fuller House for five seasons and had just started touring in 2022 when he died.

Hearing how passionate he was about his career at the age of 65 in his last tweet may bring you to tears all over again.

Bob Saget’s cause of death is unknown as of the publication of this article, but police do not suspect drugs or “foul play.”

“Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, in response to a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” read the tweet.

“The man’s name was Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In this case, detectives found no evidence of foul play or drug use.”

Was Bob Saget a cast member of Netflix’s ‘Fuller House’?

Bob Saget tweeted one last time on his Twitter account only 15 hours before his death was announced.

The night before he was found dead in his hotel room, he performed at Jacksonville’s Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

At 3:42 a.m. on Jan. 1, Saget tweeted, “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville.”

“It was a well-received performance.”

Once again, thank you to @RealTimWilkins for allowing me to open.

I had no idea I had worked for two hours tonight.

I’m back to being addicted to this nonsense.

For my 2022 dates, go to http:BobSaget.com.”

