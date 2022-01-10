Bob Saget’s Life in Pictures: Go Back in Time with the ‘Full House’ Alum

Bob Saget’s Life in Photos: Go Back in Time with the ‘Full House’ Alum

Dad, may you rest in peace.

After a long comedic career, Bob Saget died on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65.

The Full House alum was best known for his role as Danny Tanner, a newscaster and father of three, on the hit show from 1987 to 1995.

From 2016 to 2020, when Netflix released a reboot series, Fuller House, the late actor returned to reprise the role for a few episodes.

“I just kind of stayed by myself at the end of Full House,” the Pennsylvania native exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019.

We were asked to go to the WB or CW, but John [Stamos] and I said no.

If we do it, we should be on ABC.'”

The Temple University alum said at the time that he was “prepared” when the reboot ended, explaining that Netflix did a “really nice job” of informing cast and crew of the news ahead of time.

Fans can expect a “really nice goodbye” from Saget and his costars, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber, according to Us Weekly.

“What we say isn’t just a press thing,” the Dirty Daddy author explained.

“To see three powerful women do a comedy kids show with morality lessons — it had those elements in the original series.”

I was more moved by seeing them and spending time with them.

It isn’t the same show as it once was, but it can’t be.”

The Masked Singer alum was survived by three of his own children, Audrey, Lara, and Jennifer, in addition to his onscreen daughters.

While they were married from 1982 to 1997, Saget welcomed his daughters with then-wife Sherri Kramer.

He married Kelly Rizzo in October 2018, nearly a year after their engagement, in California.

In April of the same year, the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host gushed exclusively to Us, saying, “Kelly and my daughters love each other.”

“It was truly a miraculous thing that occurred.

They’re infatuated with each other.”

