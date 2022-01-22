Bob Saget’s Memorial Speech by John Stamos Will Move You to Tears

Bob Saget’s Memorial Speech by John Stamos Will Make You Cry

“I don’t have to say goodbye,” John Stamos said in a Los Angeles Times memorial speech about Bob Saget, “because he’ll never leave my heart.”

Talking about the memories of lost loved ones keeps them in your heart, as Danny Tanner once explained to Jesse Katsopolis on Full House, and that’s exactly what John Stamos did at Bob Saget’s memorial service last week.

Stamos admitted in his speech, which was published by The Los Angeles Times, that he was “not ready to accept” Saget’s death and that he “wasn’t going to say goodbye yet.” Instead, he imagined the 65-year-old stand-up comedian—who was found dead in a Florida hotel room Jan.

9—was still on tour, feeling 26 for the first time (as Saget noted in his final Instagram post) and missing his wife Kelly Rizzo, his daughters Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, as well as his friends.

“When I first saw his last Instagram post, I thought he looked too ‘alive’ to die just a few hours later,” Stamos said.

“But I suppose that’s correct.”

We should all want to “die alive,” not be filled with regret and remorse, forgotten and discarded.

We want to be awestruck by the honor and bounty of doing what we love.”

“Bob felt young, energized, grateful, and appreciated,” Stamos said, adding that the late actor “died bright and fierce.”

Even so, he couldn’t eulogize someone with Saget’s filthy sense of humor without cracking a few jokes.

“I’ve received thousands of texts, emails, and phone calls from people who expressed their condolences for my loss and spoke of our 35-year friendship.

People have even sent flowers as if I had lost my wife,” Stamos said.

“Now that I think about it, we were like an old married couple when we were together: all bickering and no sex.”

The bickering was heavy, with Stamos recalling a spat they had during an appearance with fellow Full House costar Dave Coulier.

After that, Stamos apologized, but Saget didn’t respond for a few days…

