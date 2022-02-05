Bob Saget’s ‘Punk Rock Shiva’ is being held by John Mayer, John Stamos, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, and others.

Hold ‘Punk Rock Shiva’ for Bob Saget with John Mayer, John Stamos, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, and More

Bob Saget, who died recently at the age of 65, was honored with a “punk rock shiva” attended by John Mayer, John Stamos, Dave Chappelle, Jim Carrey, and other celebrities.

Many of the attendees had previously attended the funeral of the Full House actor.

Here are all of the details Stamos shared about the comedian’s tribute event.

Last night, in honor of Bob, something magical happened.

The official funeral for Bob Saget was held in January.

Despite the fact that he died at the age of 14, his loved ones continue to remember the former host of America’s Funniest Home Videos.

On January, he gathered with a few of his well-known friends.

“Impromptu punk rock shiva,” according to comedian Jeff Ross.

A second tribute to the actor was held at the Comedy Store in West Hollywood, with 30 more friends and family members in attendance.

Saget’s former Full House co-star John Stamos shared a number of photos from the event on Instagram, along with a lengthy caption honoring his friend.

“In the stand-up comedy world, being respected was everything to Bob,” Stamos wrote alongside photos of John Mayer, Darren Criss, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Seth Green, and others.

“And the outpouring of love and respect he received at the @thecomedystore on Sunday night proved he was on top of his game!”

“He would’ve been so proud to see the celebration we put together for him,” Stamos wrote in his caption, continuing to describe the event and how happy Bob Saget would have been to see the “punk rock Shiva.”

Some of the celebrities who performed at the tribute show were named by Stamos, and he suggested that a public version of it be made available.

He ended on a somber note, writing that now that the holiday tributes had passed, it was time to move on without Saget.

“But for the time being, the tributes and memorials have come to an end,” Stamos said.

“And we have to face the harsh reality of life without Bob, his love, and his laughter head-on.”

It’s not going to be simple.”

