The tragic family history of Bob Saget, which includes the deaths of four siblings due to aneurysms and the terrifying skin disease scleroderma.

﻿After losing four siblings to aneurysms and the horrific skin disease scleroderma, Bob Saget’s tragic family history is revealed.

COMEDIAN Bob Saget’s role as Danny Tanner in the 1990s sitcom Full House brought joy to millions of fans, but tragedy marred his own family history.

Saget, 65, was discovered dead in the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando yesterday, just hours after performing a stand-up show there.

He died after the deaths of four of his siblings.

“There’s been a lot of death in my family,” he told News.com.au shortly before embarking on an Australian comedy tour in 2013.

“My parents have lost four children, and we dealt with death and adversity by making strange, sick jokes.

My father was born with an odd sense of humour, which I inherited and developed into a profession.

“He was able to keep us alive by using humour.”

I joke that he touched a lot of people, and now they’re all filing charges against him.”

He went on to say that his father would tell jokes to make him “feel better.”

“When I was about nine years old, we’d be sitting in a restaurant and he’d say, ‘Tonight’s specials are cake and c***, and they’re out of cake.’

In contrast to his reputation for dirty humour in his stand-up routines, Saget’s portrayal of squeaky-clean dad Danny Tanner in Full House was a stark contrast to his reputation for dirty humour in his stand-up routines.

While he enjoyed making people laugh, he was also committed to his charitable work.

For many years, he worked to raise awareness about the chronic disease Scleroderma, which took his sister Gay’s life when she was only 47 years old.

“Scleroderma is an incurable chronic disease that means “hard skin,” as he explained in a 2016 Today article: “Scleroderma is an incurable chronic disease that causes scarring in the lungs and on the skin, changing a person’s appearance.”

Other patients’ blood vessels are primarily affected, resulting in a significant loss of lung function over time.”

In a 2019 interview with NIH Medline Plus Magazine, he stated, “She needed so much help.”

“Having a loved one suffer from a condition like this is excruciatingly painful.”

It is a debilitating illness.

Post-traumatic stress disorder is still present in my family.

“I’m not sure how my parents managed.”

Gay was 44 years old when she was diagnosed with cancer in 1994 and died two years later.

He later joined the Scleroderma Research Foundation’s board of directors, where he worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the disease and much-needed funds.

Saget was both the writer and the director of this film…

