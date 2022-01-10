Bob Saget’s visit to Orlando was for a reason.

Bob Saget was in Orlando for a reason.

ON TWITTER, THE ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE announced comedian Bob Saget’s untimely death.

The 65-year-old was discovered dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida on January 9, 2022.

Bob Saget was on a stand-up comedy tour in Florida, performing in a number of cities across the state.

Saget just finished a show in Jacksonville a few hours before his death.

“Tonight’s show at @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville was fantastic.

The audience applauded.

“Thank you again to @RealTimWilkins for opening,” Saget tweeted at 3 a.m. Sunday.

“I had no idea I worked for two hours tonight.”

He went on to say, “I’m happily addicted to this s*** again.”

The Florida leg of his tour, according to his website, was scheduled to last the rest of January.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter.

“The man’s name was Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“In this case, there was no evidence of foul play or drug use,” the tweet concluded.

Saget’s stand-up career began in the 1980s, and he’s been doing it ever since.

Saget continued to amuse audiences with his raunchy humor, despite being best known for his acting roles – he portrayed Danny Tanner, the patriarch of the beloved Full House family in the 1990s.

From 1989 to 1997, he hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos, and in 2009, he returned for a 20th anniversary special.

Saget’s HBO comedy special That Ain’t Right was released on DVD on August 28, 2007.

Saget went on a promotional tour called The Dirty Daddy Tour after releasing an autobiographical book in 2014.

Saget thanked the audience at his first stand-up show of the year on his Instagram account on Friday, January 7, 2022.

“This pic was pre-show but holy s**t did I love that amazing audience just now at the Hard Rock Live Orlando @hardrockorlando!!” the late comedian wrote alongside a photo of him standing in front of an empty theater.

“What a fantastic start to 2022!! That was the fastest hour and 45 minutes I’ve ever experienced!”

It’s incredible to be able to make people laugh and enjoy themselves.

Thank you to everyone who came out in Orlando and to @iheartmonstersradio for their kindness this week.”

Bob Saget’s net worth was estimated to be around (dollar)50 million at the time of his death, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kelly Rizzo, his wife, and his three children survive him…

