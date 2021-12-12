Boba Fett’s Ming-Na Wen Jokes About Getting Dave Filoni to Bring Back Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett’s Ming-Na Wen Jokes

The Book of Boba Fett, which was teased in the Season 2 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian last year, is set to premiere in just a few weeks for Star Wars fans.

Temuera Morrison will reprise her role as Boba Fett in the new series, while Ming-Na Wen will reprise his role as Fennec Shand.

Wen’s fate was left up in the air when she first appeared in the franchise during The Mandalorian’s first season.

The actress joked about persuading Dave Filoni to bring her back in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

With a laugh, Wen said, “At this point, it’s just blind trust with Disney and everyone.”

Wen and Filoni both went to the same Pittsburgh high school, so she used that to bring her back into the fold.

“You can’t kill an alum, dude!” Wen joked.

“‘Come on, we’ve got to figure this out.’

There has to be some nepotism.

Both of us are Yinzers!”

However, because some people took that quote too seriously, Wen took to Twitter to clarify her statement.

“‘Convinced’ isn’t the right word.

It bestows upon me authority that I do not currently possess.

I merely joked with Dave about Fennec surviving.

Fennec’s return to life for (hashtag)TheMandalorian S2 astounded and delighted me.

Dave, Jon, and Lucasfilm made this decision,” Wen explained.

Wen was also interviewed by ComicBook.com earlier this year about her return to Star Wars and her connection to Filoni’s hometown.

When asked if she knew she was returning during season one, Wen replied, “Oh gosh, no, no, no.”

“I mean, one of the deciding factors could have been the fact that I looked really cool in the outfit [laughs].”

I felt like, because I was so familiar with this world, that when this character was presented to me and I did a lot of research, I took inspiration from her name, worked on the hair design…

