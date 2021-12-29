Boba Fett’s Ultimate Gift Guide Can Help You Take the Throne

Boba Fett’s Ultimate Gift Guide: Ascend to the Throne

We’ve rounded up all the must-have Boba Fett gear from all over the galaxy, from Lego sets to action figures, highly coveted collabs to accessories.

To celebrate the release of The Book of Boba Fett, the highly anticipated spin-off to The Mandalorian on Disney(plus), we traveled to the farthest reaches of the galaxy and back to find the best products inspired by the legendary bounty hunter.

We didn’t have to look too hard, thankfully.

Several brands have released collections based on Boba Fett and the upcoming series this year.

Adidas, for example, released two Firebrand Track Pants with Boba Fett’s armor details.

A matching t-shirt featuring a large graphic of Boba Fett claiming Jabba the Hutt’s throne is also available.

Columbia released a line of Boba Fett merchandise, which included a three-in-one jacket and graphic tees.

Corkcicle’s Star Wars collaboration features designs of fan-favorite characters like Boba Fett and Grogu if you’re looking for drinkware.

We’re really looking forward to seeing what the new series has in store for Boba Fett.

For every fan, we’ve compiled a list of must-haves.

Check them out in the gallery below.

This Boba Fett Sport Canteen from the Star Wars x Corkcicle collection will keep you hydrated while you’re out on the hunt for bounty.

Instead, you can get a coffee mug or a tumbler.

Enso’s lovely silicone rings are one-of-a-kind, flexible, and extremely comfortable to wear.

The legendary bounty hunter inspired their latest collection, which includes four different color rings with different designs.

In our opinion, the Boba Fett ring is the best.

They even included a dent in the helmet!

It’s a collection worth looking into.

The mini backpacks from Loungefly are the best.

They’re adorable, well-made, and can hold a surprising amount of stuff.

There’s also something for everyone’s favorite genre.

Fans of Boba Fett will love this stylish backpack.

This is one of our own, and it’s just as lovely in person.

It’s a total compliment magnet!

