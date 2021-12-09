Bobby Berk’s DMs with Viola Davis and Charli XCX

How Viola Davis and Charli XCX Ended Up in Bobby Berk’s DMs on Queer Eye

Bobby Berk’s DMs were exposed in the latest episode of E!’s Down in the DMs.

See how he ended up chatting with Viola Davis, Charli XCX, and a random pastor in the video below.

It’s difficult to overstate the impact Queer Eye for the Straight Guy had on audiences of all backgrounds, and the Netflix reboot known simply as Queer Eye continues to have on audiences of all backgrounds.

Bobby Berk, on the other hand, sees this impact every day on social media, not just on the show.

Fans regularly send him stories and questions in his DMs, and he’s occasionally surprised to find out who’s on the other end of the line.

Let’s take Viola Davis as an example.

“Normally if you DM me from a blue check, I’m probably gonna look,” the Fab Five’s design guru revealed during E!’s Down in the DMs video series.

So one day, I open up my Instagram and see Viola Davis’ name in my DMs.

And I’m thinking to myself, “It’s got to be spam, but there’s a blue check!”

According to Bobby, Viola started her message by saying that he might not remember, but they met at an Emmys party a few years ago.

“Are you f–king kidding me?! You’re Viola Davis, of course I remember who you are, are you kidding me?” he exclaimed.

Viola wanted to tell Bobby how much she loved Queer Eye and ask for his help redoing her daughter’s room, according to the story.

“Because she’s Hollywood royalty,” he added, “it blew my mind.”

Bobby has since DM’d a number of his favorite celebrities, many of whom have become close friends, including Emily Hampshire from Schitt’s Creek.

“I met all of her castmates at the Emmys a few years ago, and I love them all,” Bobby said on Down in the DMs. “But I honestly wanted to meet her the most because I was a huge fan of hers even before Schitt’s Creek.”

“So, since I hadn’t met her at the party, I immediately slid into her DMs, the little dots indicated that she was responding, and the next day, she was at my house for dinner.”

“The rest is history,” she says.

Using social media, the reality TV star was also able to form a friendship with a well-known English singer, despite the fact that he was not…

