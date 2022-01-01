Bobby Bones: Who is he, and why is he quitting American Idol?

Bobby Bones, a radio and television personality, has been an in-house mentor on the singing competition American Idol since 2018.

On Friday, December 31, 2021, he announced via Instagram that his new project prevents him from working on other projects.

Bobby Bones is an Arkansas native who was born on April 2, 1980.

He graduated from Henderson State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Radio and Television in 2002, where he worked on the campus radio station, The Pulse.

Bones first appeared as a guest mentor on American Idol in 2018, but returned the following season with a permanent role.

He has worked with contestants on their quests to become the next American Idol star for the past four years.

Bones announced via Instagram stories on Friday, December 31, 2021 that he will not be returning to American Idol for the next season.

“And some of you noticed I’m not in this season’s Idol promos,” he wrote on his story, which has since been removed due to time constraints.

“Right now, my contract with my new network prevents me from doing another show.”

“By the way, I adore American Idol.

“It was a fantastic four years,” Bones added.

Season 20 of American Idol will premiere on February 27, 2022, and will feature Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie as judges.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bones has a net worth of around (dollar)7 million.

According to American Profile, Bones has “carved out a place for himself in nearly every corner of the entertainment world” as the host of the nationally syndicated radio show The Bobby Bones Show.

The Bobby Bones Show has millions of weekly listeners and is broadcast on over 170 stations.

Bones also started his own podcast, BobbyCast, which has nearly 20 million downloads and features long-form interviews with top artists and industry figures.

Bones has “slowly and methodically become the most powerful man in country music,” according to Brittany Hodak of Forbes in 2017.

According to Forbes, Bones is pre-programmed to fail.

He told the outlet at the time, “I basically prepare for it and then just freak out until I’m successful.”

“Every time I try something new, I fail miserably.”

Every time I ask for something, I’m told no.

I simply rise and try once more.

“I believe that a lot of what I do is simply a cry for help.”

I’m not good at being vulnerable [in private], but oddly enough, I can do it in public.”

In 2018, Bones was the winner of season 27 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

He formed an alliance with…

