Bobby Brown let the cameras follow him to the gravesites of Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina.

Bobby Brown allowed cameras to follow him to the gravesites of Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina.

Whatever the public thought of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown’s marriage, it was clear that they shared something, as their duet notes.

Many people thought the pairing was strange, and it lasted much longer than they expected.

Bobbi Kristina Brown was their only child.

Brown, unfortunately, lost both Houston and their daughter.

Although Houston and Brown had been divorced for several years prior to Houston’s death, Brown’s wound remains open.

In his upcoming docuseries, he pays a visit to the gravesite of his ex-girlfriend.

On the same grounds, their daughter is also buried.

Brown is set to star in a new 12-part documentary series on the A&E Network.

The first two parts are a documentary about his life and career, while the third will follow him as he continues to tour and heal from past trauma with his current wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, and family.

Brown pays a visit to the graves of his ex-wife Houston and their only child, Bobbi Kristina, in one episode.

Houston and Bobbi Kristina both died in 2012 and 2015.

“I didn’t want to let anything get in the way of my life and what I was doing when the cameras were following me,” Brown said in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“All I wanted was for the cameras to follow me wherever I went.”

That day, I happened to be visiting a graveyard.”

After Whitney Houston, who did Bobby Brown marry?

“We also did our best to make that moment his moment,” said Etheredge-Brown, who was present for the visit.

It was an extremely emotional experience for both of us.”

Brown says he’s dealt with “so many losses in his life, but I try to remember all the good parts” in a preview for the series.

I’ve been able to move on from my past through meditation, prayer, and therapy.”

According to Aandamp;E, “the series focuses on Brown’s life with Etheredge-Brown and their children as he devotes himself to several business ventures, new music, and the 2022 reunion with New Edition on The Culture Tour.” Brown also discusses his “journey to superstardom and the fallout from his personal struggles with sobriety and the tragic deaths of his two children and first wife, Whitney Houston.”

Brown was married to Houston from 1992 to 2006.

Their 14-year marriage was a tabloid sensation, with rumors, substance abuse, and alleged infidelity abounding.

Despite their differences, the two remained…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.