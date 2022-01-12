Bobby Brown revealed that ‘Don’t Be Cruel’ was a message to Judgy fans.

Bobby Brown revealed that the phrase “don’t be cruel” was a message to Judgy fans.

Some of Bobby Brown’s most well-known songs can be found on the album Don’t Be Cruel.

As a message to fans who were judging him, Brown made the title of his song “Don’t Be Cruel” the title of the album.

He explained why the song was exactly what he needed at the time to release.

The song elicited similar reactions from listeners in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Brown rose to prominence as a member of the New Edition group, but left in 1985.

Brown told The Undefeated, “I wanted to bring what New Edition was — but on my own.”

“New Edition is a performing group, and we love to perform… We work hard to practice and perform hard… I wanted to be able to transmit that energy to people without having to say anything.”

I wanted to take the stage and see how the audience reacts.”

When Brown first heard “Don’t Be Cruel,” he was blown away.

“I remember just running the lyrics, going in there and singing it, and then listening to it,” he explained. “Once I listened, it was just like, ‘OK It got rap, it got Randamp;B, that’s what I need.'”

Bobby Brown Explains Why His Last Few Years With Whitney Houston Were “Terrible”

Brown made a statement to his fans by naming the album’s parent song Don’t Be Cruel.

“They were judging me on my first album because I was kicked out of New Edition… the fans were judging me,” he explained.

“So Don’t Be Cruel was essentially telling them, ‘Don’t be cruel.'”

Just let the music wash over you.

Take a look at the videos.

And believe me when I say I’m not going to drop out and become an artist you don’t like.

He went on to say, “I’m all about love.”

With ‘I’m Your Baby Tonight,’ Bobby Brown helped to shape Whitney Houston’s new sound.

On US radio, “Don’t Be Cruel” was well received.

The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the chart for 26 weeks.

The album from which it was derived grew in popularity even further.

Don’t Be Cruel spent 97 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, including six weeks at the top.

Brown’s previous albums did not fare as well on the Billboard 200.

The song “Don’t Be Cruel” gained popularity in…

