Bobby Flay Isn’t Leaving Food Network After All, According to a New Deal

New Deal Reveals Bobby Flay Isn’t Leaving Food Network After All

Following reports that Bobby Flay was planning to leave the Food Network, it has now been confirmed that he will not be leaving the network due to a new contract he has signed.

Flay’s new contract, according to TV Line, will keep him on the Food Network for at least three more years while also allowing him to work on projects for other Discovery Inc. brands.

Bobby and Sophie on the Coast, a new show he’s doing with his daughter, will debut in the near future.

“I’m thrilled to extend my relationship with Food Network and Discovery,” Flay said in a statement about his decision to stay on the popular television network.

Although the renewal talks took longer than anticipated, the important thing is that both parties are pleased that we can now build on a rock-solid foundation.

Stay tuned for some very exciting new shows, in which I promise to take food and cooking to places we’ve never imagined.”

“We’re thrilled to continue Bobby Flay’s long-standing relationship with Food Network,” added Courtney White, president of Food Network.

With his incredible culinary talent, fierce competitive spirit, and trademark ability to share a deep passion for food, he captivates our audience.

Bobby generously welcomes viewers into his kitchen, sharing his (hashtag)WeCook philosophy and motivating everyone in the kitchen.

It’s the ideal way to ring in the holidays by continuing our creative partnership with such a remarkable talent.”

Flay was said to be in talks to extend his contract back in October, but those talks were said to have stalled.

After almost three decades on the network, Flay was on the verge of leaving.

He recently opened up to Variety about the situation, saying that he “always” wanted to stay with the company.

“At Food Network, I have an amazing family and a great foundation.”

Flay told the outlet, “And I have a sizable library of food television here.”

“I’ve always been determined to grow and change.”

It’s one of the reasons I’ve managed to stay relevant in this genre for so long.

When it comes to this type of programming, I’ll be pitching a lot of things we haven’t seen before.

I’m ready to turn the page on [foodie television]and start a new chapter.”

