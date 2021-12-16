Bobby Flay of Food Network revealed the “Little Trick” he uses to keep his signature Crunchburger juicy.

Flavor is everything when it comes to making the ideal burger.

However, texture is a close second, and celebrity chef Bobby Flay delivers both in his juicy, cheesy, tantalizingly delicious Crunchburger.

Here’s how to make the sandwich that made the Food Network star famous.

Flay’s Crunchburger is the “house” burger at Bobby’s Burger Palace, according to Flay.

“It’s a simple burger with CRUNCH (I like it with red onion, tomato, romaine lettuce, and horseradish mustard).”

He revealed that a simple, yet effective, ingredient gives the burger its irresistible texture: potato chips.

“A big handful of potato chips layered between the burger and the bun adds crunch,” he added.

“Some of you may have added chips to your sandwiches as kids, and if anyone told you you were crazy, I’m here to tell you that you weren’t! Oozing melted cheese becomes a part of the chips, and those crunchy chips become a part of the burger — delicious!”

In one bite, I like to get a mouthful of juicy burger and salty, crispy potato chips; it’s a great way to get a true contrast of textures in your cheeseburger.

In fact, at Bobby’s Burger Palace, I offer the option of having all of the burgers ‘crunchified.'”

In the Food Network video for his Crunchburger, Flay says, “I think of burgers as the quintessential sandwich.”

“To achieve the perfect result, each component must be treated with the utmost respect.”

To begin, the celebrity chef recommends “six or seven ounces of chopped meat” with an 80/20 ratio of meat to fat (“I like a little flavor in my burger, and the flavor will come from the fat”).

“Here’s a little trick I use,” he explained.

“I simply make a small well in the middle of the burger with my thumb, and the burger returns to shape as it cooks.”

Otherwise, the burger will have a large hump on it.

People then take the back of the spatula and press it down to return it to its original shape.

That’s when the juiciness vanishes.”

The “thumbed” patties are simply salted, peppered, and grilled to your desired doneness.

On top of the cooked patties, two slices of Monterey Jack cheese are melted (“The key to cheese is…

