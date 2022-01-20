Bobby Flay Shares What’s in His Pantry and Some Important Cooking Tips

Bobby Flay Discloses What’s in His Pantry and Offers Cooking Tips

Chef Bobby Flay recently opened the door to his prized pantry and revealed some cooking secrets that foodies can use in their own meals.

The Food Network star’s recommendations can help home cooks elevate their daily menus, with Italian specialties (including a jarred sauce – yes, jarred) and a section devoted to his coveted chilies.

Flay recently unveiled his culinary closet to Misfits Market, an online grocery service, in an instagram video.

The Food Network star is the chef-in-residence at Misfit Market, and he kicked off the tour with his favorite cuisine, Italian.

Flay said in the video, “I buy a lot of pasta from Italy because I love the flour they use there.”

“This is like a spaghetti, but with bucatini.”

I actually have some elbows that you can use to make a unique mac and cheese.

This is some squid ink pasta, as well as shells that I use when cooking shellfish and other similar items.

It’s also black pasta, which makes it extra cool.

It has a good flavor, but it is a little briny.

Of course, I have penne.”

Flay revealed that he dabbles in pre-made sauce in what he dubbed his “Italian section.”

“I have tons of canned tomatoes, you know, good quality, San Marzano, Italian-style tomatoes – this is what you need for sauce,” he said, holding up a jar of Simply Sugo.

“It’s already done for you; all you have to do now is add to it.”

If I want to eat in a matter of minutes, I boil some water, salt the pasta, and start a tomato sauce. Then I’ll add some Calabrian chilies or crushed red peppers, fresh basil or oregano — or whatever herbs I have on hand — and some Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and you have pasta that’s perfect.”

On Thanksgiving, this actress FaceTimed Bobby Flay for assistance.

Flay then pointed to his chili section, highlighting his favorite Calabrian chilies, which he uses to enhance the flavors of his dishes.

“People make fun of me for using these so much, especially on Beat Bobby Flay,” Flay said, “but we use a ton of these in my restaurant in Malfa.”

“It enhances the flavor of food.”

He mentioned other chilies he uses in his cooking, including Guaillo chili powder,…

