Bobby Flay’s contract with Food Network has been renewed, continuing a 27-year partnership: ‘I’m ecstatic.’

“I’m thrilled to extend my relationship with Food Network and Discovery,” Flay said in a statement on Monday, November 22, announcing his return to the Food Network after reports that he was leaving earlier this year.

“Although the renewal talks took longer than anticipated, the important thing is that both sides are pleased that we can now build on an already solid foundation.”

According to a press release, the celebrity chef’s three-year deal includes new episodes of Bobby Flay’s Beat for the Food Network as well as programming across the Discovery portfolio.

In 2022, Flay will co-host a new show with his daughter, Sophie, called Bobby and Sophie on the Coast.

“Stay tuned for some incredibly exciting new shows,” Flay said, “as I promise to take food and cooking to places we’ve never imagined before.”

The kitchen is now closed.

After nearly 30 years on the Food Network, Bobby Flay is leaving the network.

According to a Variety report from October 7, the 56-year-old celebrity chef had been working on putting together a new contract with the network.

Flay’s current three-year contract is set to expire at the end of the year, but according to the outlet, negotiations to extend it will not take place.

In 1994, the Gato owner debuted on the Food Network, quickly becoming a household name.

With a total of 16 shows and specials under his belt, he’s been the face of several popular series such as Beat Bobby Flay, Grillin’ and Chillin’, and Brunch at Bobby’s.

In addition, the New Yorker has served as a judge on The Next Food Network Star and The Next Iron Chef.

When Flay announced his departure from Iron Chef America in 2017, he surprised many foodies.

He revealed the following year that filming the cooking competition had taken its toll on him.

“I’ve competed in over 100 Iron Chef competitions, and they’re exhausting to say the least.”

“They’re physically exhausting, but they’re even more emotionally exhausting,” he admitted at the 2018 South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

“When I do a season, I do between 6 and 8 [battles]per week, which crushes me because it’s 60 minutes of pure torture.”

