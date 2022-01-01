Bobby Giancola of ‘Below Deck Med’ Remembers ‘the Absolute Worst’ New Year’s Eve (Exclusive)

Bobby Giancola Recalls ‘the Absolute Worst’ New Year’s Eve Ever (Exclusive) from ‘Below Deck Med’

During the holidays, many Below Deck yachties work, which often includes New Year’s Eve.

Bobby Giancola, a former Below Deck Mediterranean deckhand, recalled a season on a boat that became his worst New Year’s Eve memory ever.

Many crews, he explained, stick with the same captain.

As a result, when a new captain takes command of a ship, the majority of the crew will leave – or the captain will make life so difficult that the remaining crew members will be “inspired” to leave.

Giancola, unfortunately, had to deal with a captain who wanted him to resign on New Year’s Eve.

Giancola said he’s had “horrible” New Year’s Eves before, but the one on that boat was by far the worst.

“I mean, probably the first thing that comes to mind when I think of my worst New Year’s is working on a boat,” he said.

“And, long story short,” Giancola continued, “the captain and I did not get along.”

“He was a new captain,” says the narrator.

My captain had left to pursue another career opportunity, and I eventually followed him to that boat.

However, in yachting, when a new captain arrives with the entire original crew, he frequently cleans house or gets everyone to quit.

Then he brings in his entourage, and that’s essentially what happened.”

He added, “Like he didn’t talk to me.”

“Whenever I attempted to communicate with him.

He remained silent.

And all he talked about was how great his previous first mate was and how he handled everything.

As a result, New Year’s Day was a complete disaster.”

While Colin Macy-O’Toole of Below Deck Med can’t recall a specific New Year’s Eve that went wrong, he does admit that he isn’t a big fan of the holiday.

“New Year’s is my least favorite holiday,” he said.

“It just feels like there’s so much pressure when it comes to making plans.”

It’s so annoying, like, ‘She’s doing this and he’s doing that,’ and you’re like, ‘What am I doing?’

Tonight at 8pm on @BravoTV, come dance with your favorite boys on an all-new galleytalk!

He’s at a different stage in his life as well…

