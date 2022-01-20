Bobby Norris of Towie flaunts his new look after having his face fillers removed.

Bobby Norris debuted a new look after having his face fillers removed, describing it as the “end of an era.”

The 35-year-old Towie star posted some before and after photos to Instagram, insisting that he made the decision for himself despite years of trolling.

Bobby wrote alongside the photos, “End of an era…

“I decided to have my facial fillers removed after years of having them.

Please accept my apologies in advance to the internet trolls who have abused me for my appearance.

“I’m sure you’ve had a lot of fun over the years.

I’ve taken it all on the chin, from Kris Jenner (who I adore!!) to Ken Doll and everyone in between, but make no mistake, my decision to dissolve them was not made to please any of you.

“I just wanted to see how I looked without them because I feel like I’ve outgrown that look.”

So for the time being, I’m going to embrace Natural Norris.”

Bobby was invited to speak to the Commons petitions committee in 2020 as part of the committee’s efforts to combat online abuse.

“I believe I’ve become almost immune to online homophobia and hatred,” he said.

It’s so bad that I’ve had to develop resistance to it.

“Whenever I get hate on the internet, it’s always about my sexuality.”

“I believe I’ve developed a thick skin and a strength as a gay man.”

That’s not to say it doesn’t hurt, and it certainly isn’t right, but I’ve developed a resistance to it.

“In terms of homophobia, we’ve come a long way, but we still have a long way to go.”

“I believe there is still a mentality among people that what they say online doesn’t matter and that it isn’t the same as saying it to someone’s face, but it is.”