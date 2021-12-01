Bobye Holt’s Testimony Confirms What Family Followers Had Long Suspected About Josh Duggar’s Failed Courtship

Trial of Josh Duggar: Bobye Holt’s Testimony Confirms What Family Followers Had Long Suspected

The surname Duggar has come to be associated with scandal.

Long before Josh Duggar’s legal troubles brought the family into disrepute, the Duggars were known for their supersized personalities, modest clothing, and the infamous Duggar family courtships.

The family’s courtship rules piqued the interest of family members, with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar both claiming that their strict rules ensured their children were prepared for successful relationships.

They even claimed to have a high rate of success in finding life partners for their children.

That, too, could have been a ruse.

Former family friend Bobye Holt just confirmed what Duggar family fans have long suspected.

As a teenager, Josh Duggar had a failed courtship.

Josh was the first of the Duggar siblings to tie the knot.

In a televised ceremony in 2008, he married Anna Keller.

TLC documented the couple’s courtship, and the Duggars claimed Anna was Josh’s “first love,” but rumors persist that this was not the case.

For years, Duggar critics assumed Josh dated Kaylee Holt before marrying Anna, despite neither the Duggars nor the Holts confirming it.

Josh did have a romantic partner before Anna, according to a family insider.

Josh and his unnamed partner were allegedly a “done deal” before church elders learned of the molestation allegations, according to the Reddit user.

Shortly after that, the relationship ended.

Later, the user removed their post from the internet.

Despite the fact that the alleged insider did not name names, family members believed they knew who he was referring to.

They were correct, according to testimony from Josh Duggar’s trial.

A former Duggar family friend, Bobye Holt, was called to testify in Josh Duggar’s trial by the prosecution.

Holt’s testimony was largely upsetting.

Josh told Holt that he had abused several of his siblings on various levels over the years.

Holt detailed what was said to her and how she and her husband, Jim Holt, tried to assist the Duggar family in dealing with Josh.

While much of Holt’s testimony is difficult to swallow, Duggar family fans did notice one lighter detail.

Holt confirmed to People that her daughter dated Josh in 2002 and 2003 for several months.

Josh even lived with the Holt family for a time, according to Holt, in order to “unburden…

