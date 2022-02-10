Body Language Expert Explains Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Deafening Silence’ Regarding the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The royal couple did not issue a statement congratulating Queen Elizabeth on her 70-year reign.

One body language expert explained why the couple has remained silent.

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her 70-year reign, which is a remarkable achievement.

However, neither Harry nor Meghan issued a statement congratulating her.

The royal family’s posts commemorating the queen’s accession to the throne were retweeted by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

They also used their Instagram stories to announce the news.

A statement of congratulations was issued by Prince Charles.

“On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on her remarkable achievement of serving this country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth for seventy years,” the statement read.

“With each passing year, my admiration for the Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her subjects grows.”

Expert Jess Enrique Rosas discussed why Harry and Meghan didn’t release a statement in a video on his YouTube channel The Body Language Guy.

He explained that “Harry and Meghan have been unusually quiet.”

“Some silences are deafening, such as not sending any public messages to Her Majesty the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee.”

The body language expert speculated on why the couple chose not to make a public statement.

“Some would say they want their privacy and aren’t interested in public affairs,” he said, “but the fact is, they didn’t have to do it on their own.”

Rosas noted that the couple has employees and a public relations firm that “could handle it for them.”

Rosas explained that the action was planned.

“The only explanation for the deafening silence is that they specifically chose not to send any message,” he explained.

He went on to say, “The silence had to be intentional.”

“They plain and simple commanded their staff to ignore it,” the expert claimed, adding that they “couldn’t have forgotten that, they couldn’t have mishandled that.”

“Harry purposefully and intentionally ignored his grandmother’s 70 years of service,” Rosas added.

Rosas also took the queen’s remark about Camilla into consideration.

“There has to be another factor that has personal weight,” he says….

