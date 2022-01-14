Body language expert says Kate Middleton uses one pose to subtly show she has “secret plans” up her sleeve.

According to a body language expert, Kate Middleton uses one pose to subtly show she has “secret plans” up her sleeve.

When it comes to public statements, royals are notoriously cautious.

As a result, they are sometimes able to convey hidden messages in subtle ways.

Kate Middleton recently released a unique set of photos, which have been analyzed by body language experts for deeper meanings.

One expert even claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge has a pose that reveals her “secret plans.”

In January, Kate turned 40 years old.

In honor of the occasion, she decided to release three portraits.

Kate wore a different dress and posed in each photo.

Photographer Paolo Roversi captured the images at London’s Kew Gardens.

The photos have gone viral on the internet.

According to Express, Dalston-Mill Fabrics’ research found that online searches for “one shoulder dress” and “red dress” increased by 733 percent and 376 percent, respectively, in the United Kingdom.

These new portraits, created to commemorate the 40th anniversary, will be on display in the community in three significant locations: Berkshire, St Andrews, and Anglesey, as part of the @NPGLondon nationwide ‘Coming Home’ exhibition, which will run until 2023, when the Gallery reopens.

Kate’s 40th birthday portraits were analyzed by body language expert Jess Enrique Rosas (also known as The Body Language Guy on social media) in a recent video.

He glanced at a photograph of Kate in a red gown on one occasion.

“The color of Catherine’s dress sends a very clear message: You don’t want to mess with her,” Rosas said, noting that red is “the most powerful color there is.”

Kate’s hand is also in her pocket in the photograph, which fans may notice.

A hidden hand, according to Rosas, could indicate “hidden intentions” or “secret plans,” but how one interprets it will be determined by whether or not one supports Kate.

“This will be suspicious to people who aren’t Catherine’s fans,” he predicted.

“However, you can bet she won’t be sending her message to those individuals.”

This is a message to her backers, fans, and anyone else who wants her to succeed.

‘I’ve got some surprises in store for you,’ says the narrator.

