Bond’s personal trainer, Daniel Craig, has the fitness and nutrition approach you’ve been waiting for.

Bond’s trainer, Daniel Craig, has the fitness and nutrition approach you’ve been waiting for.

Simon Waterson, author of Intelligent Fitness and personal trainer to stars from the Marvel, Jurassic, and Bond film franchises, shared some tips that you can use in real life.

Running was never something Daniel Craig was interested in.

James Bond, on the other hand, was constantly on the move.

Here comes Simon Waterson.

“The first question you ask is, ‘What do you hate doing?'” said the London-based trainer who helped Craig get into 007 shape for all five Bond films.

“You’re not making someone run a 10K if they hate running.”

That’s not to say Craig didn’t have to work on his stride, which he started at 37 in Casino Royale and ended at 51 in No Time to Die.

And rest assured, the last time it took about a year to ensure he’d be that lean, mean, Queen-and-country-defending machine.

But Waterson figured out a way to balance out the rigors of training that almost any movie with a believable action sequence these days requires and not have actors like Chris Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Jake Gyllenhaal, as well as Chris Pratt, Blake Lively, and John Krasinski, cursing his name at the end of every workout.

Waterson’s specialty is not only mapping out exactly what each journey will require based on the person and their onscreen character, but also anticipating his clients’ needs once the going gets tough and assisting them in keeping their spirits as high as possible throughout a long, grueling movie shoot.

In his new book, Intelligent Fitness: The Smart Way to Reboot Your Body and Get in Shape, he explains how he’s been doing it for years, dating back to when he was training Craig’s predecessor, Pierce Brosnan.

He breaks down the workouts that turned Craig into Bond, Evans into Captain America, Krasinski into Jack Ryan, and Bryce Dallas Howard into Jurassic World’s fleet-footed manager, as well as offering easily adaptable ways to exercise and eat like the stars.

And how to become a “performance sleeper”? Yes, please!

“It’s not a very serious science manual, but it’s a very serious motivational manual,” Waterson explained, explaining how he went about sharing his trade secrets, which included highlighting the more relatable aspects of…

