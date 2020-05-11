Bono celebrates his 60th birthday with a 60 song playlist and writes “Fan Letters” to David Bowie, Billie Eilish, Kraftwerk

Click here to read the full article.

Bono celebrated his 60th birthday on Sunday by releasing a playlist of the 60 songs that saved my life with the promise of writing a “fan letter” to all 60 artists. He published the first six of these 60 mash notes on the U2 website and began praising Billie Eilish, David Bowie, Kraftwerk, Daft Punk, Luciano Pavarotti and Massive Attack.

His list of 60 lifesavers includes the artists you expect the most, including Nick Cave, Bob Dylan, Lou Reed, Patti Smith, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, The Clash, Van Morrison and Johnny Cash. It also includes some newer or pop-oriented songs that are not as predictable by a rock hero hero, such as Coldplay’s “Clocks”, Madonna’s “Ray of Light”, Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way”, The Bee Gees’ “Immortality” and even Peter Frampton’s “Show Me the Way”.

“These are some of the songs that saved my life,” the singer writes. “The one I couldn’t have lived without … the one who brought me from there to zero to 60 … through all the scratches, all kinds of annoyances, from serious to silly … and the joy , mostly joy. ” He adds: “I write a fan letter for each song to explain my fascination.” The gallery of letters to his heroes will be expanded on the U2 website in the coming days.

Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted”, released as a standalone single last November, is the newest title on Bono’s list. “Dear Billie (also Finneas),” he writes, “my ears long for such empty spaces to wander and remove too much information from the density of digital surfaces. I step into your song and it’s a black beauty, painfully vulnerable and scary, fearless and worrying … but you don’t worry about it. You express it so that you have the feeling of nagging. I think of Carole King. I think of Roy Orbison. But like her, it never happened before. Your fan, Bono. “

Eilishs is not the only one from 2019 on his list. For Bruce Springsteen, he surprisingly doesn’t choose a classic song from the canon, but “There Goes My Miracle”, a song from the album “Western Stars” released last year (note from Bono, which comes later).

Kraftwerk was in the news last week because of the death of its co-founder Florian Schneider. “I gave (woman) Ali a copy to romanticize her on her 17th birthday in 1978,” Bono writes. “‘Neon Lights’ is a song that has created a future that has now become so familiar that it is easy to forget how strange it was.” He thanks the surviving members for loaning Florian over the years. Rest in peace.”

His letter about “Life on Mars?” is addressed to Bowie’s son Duncan Jones. “When I played the song” Life on Mars? “Listening to your father, I hid under the covers at Cedarwood Road 10 and heard a pirate radio station called Radio Caroline. I didn’t think about the question mark in the title. The dramatic question” Is there life on Mars? “Didn’t bother me “The song answered a much more important question when I was 13. Is there intelligent life on earth? For me it was proof.”

Bono writes separate messages to Daft Punk, Nile Rodgers and Pharrell Williams about their song “Get Lucky”. He said to Rodgers: “You wrote songs so you could be in them. And this light touch is never better than this. “He wrote to Williams:” You are a reason to believe in what is possible. You are a reason to believe in THE IMPOSSIBLE. “

Bono contains three songs on which he has worked with other artists – Pavarotti, Kendrick Lamar and Frank Sinatra. He speaks to Alice Pavarotti, the singer’s daughter, about one of these partnerships, “Miserere”, which he lists first: “I can hardly remember what it was about … except for forgiveness, which … and a toast to The life.”

Bono’s full list of “60 Songs That Saved My Life”:

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “1. Luciano Pavarotti, Bono & Zucchero – Miserere

2. Sex Pistols – Anarchy in the UK

3. Kanye West – Black skinhead

4. Billie Eilish – Everything I wanted

5. David Bowie – Life on Mars?

6. The Beatles – I want to hold your hand

7. Ramones – Swallow my pride

8. The Clash – Secure European home

9. Public enemy – fight against power

10. Patti Smith – People have power

11. John Lennon – mother

12. The Rolling Stones – Ruby Tuesday

13. Elton John – Daniel

14. Andrea Bocelli – Con Te Partiro

15. Elvis Presley – Heartbreak Hotel

16. Johnny Cash – injured

17. This Mortal Coil – Siren Song

18. Power plant – neon lights

19. The Refugees – Kill me gently with his song

20. Prince – When pigeons cry

21. Daft Punk with Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers – Get Lucky

22. Madonna – ray of light

23. JAY-Z with Alicia Keys – Empire State of Mind

24. Talking heads – love builds on fire

25. Lou Reed – satellite of love

26. The Verve – Bitter Sweet Symphony

27. Joy Division – Love will tear us apart

28. New order – true belief

29. R.E.M. – Night swimming

30. Adele – chasing sidewalks

31. Arcade Fire – Wake up

32. Pixies – monkey went to heaven

33. Oasis – Live forever

34. Iggy Pop – zest for life

35. Gavin Friday – angel

36. Massive attack – Safe from damage

37. Kendrick Lamar with U2 – XXX

38.Bob Marley & The Wailers – Redemption Song

39. Echo and the rabbit people – rescue

40. Nirvana – smells of youthful spirit

41. Pearl Jam – Jeremy

42.Bob Dylan – Mostly

43. Beyoncé with Kendrick Lamar – Freedom

44. Depeche mode – walking in my shoes

45. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Into my arms

46. ​​Simon & Garfunkel – The sounds of silence

47. Coldplay – watches

48. INXS – Never tear us apart

49. New radicals – you get what you give

50. Angélique Kidjo – Agolo

51. Lady Gaga – Born This Way

52. Frank Sinatra & Bono – Under my skin

53. David Bowie – heroes

54.Simple Minds – New Gold Dream (81/82/83/84)

55. Sinéad O’Connor – You made me the thief of your heart

56. Van Morrison – A feeling of amazement

57. Bruce Springsteen – There is my miracle

58. Daniel Lanois – The Creator

59. Peter Frampton – Show me the way

60. Bee Gees – Immortality – demo version “data-reactid =” 35 “> 1. Luciano Pavarotti, Bono & Zucchero – Miserere

The playlist can be listened to through Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, Spotify and YouTube Music.

