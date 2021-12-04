Bonus Episode for ‘Dexter: New Blood’

Bonus Episode of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ is now available.

Fans of Dexter: New Blood, Showtime’s revival of the 2006 series Dexter, will be treated to a bonus episode. Dexter: New Blood follows a serial killer hunting down other serial killers.

It’s actually a full recording of Molly Park’s podcast from the most recent episode, in which she discusses The Trinity Killer’s crimes and other bizarre cases that, unbeknownst to her, all have ties to the man she calls Jim Lindsay.

Here’s a link to it.

The revival, which premiered in November, finds Dexter in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York.

He’s trying to live a normal life, but when his son, Harrison Morgan, appears out of nowhere, his past comes back to haunt him.

Dexter commits his first murder in nearly a decade with loudmouth Matt Caldwell, who is struggling to keep it together.

Molly arrives in Iron Lake to look into a string of missing women as the search for Matt gets underway.

Harrison listens to her podcast after hearing about her from Audrey.

He scrolls down and comes across a segment about the Trinity Killer, the man who famously murdered his mother Rita in Dexter Season 4.

He snaps and does something, leading to a major discovery, enraged by the language Molly uses to discuss him.

Trinity, according to the ‘Dexter: New Blood’ theory, will be Harrison’s conscience.

Showtime has released the full recording of Molly’s podcast to keep viewers entertained until the next episode of Dexter: New Blood airs.

There are numerous Easter eggs and references to the original series in it.

“In this episode, Molly Park discovers inconsistencies in the story of Arthur Miller, aka The Trinity Killer, a slasher who traveled the country killing in threes.”

He didn’t.” (Spoiler alert)

Molly recounts some of Trinity’s crimes before she mysteriously vanishes in it.

She also brings up the Bay Harbor Butcher case, which was eventually linked to James Doakes, and reveals that her next episode will focus on Dexter’s brother, Brian Moser.

While she doesn’t appear to be aware of Dexter’s connections, it’s only a matter of time before she does.

Now you can watch the video on YouTube.

Jamie Chung, star of ‘Dexter,’ talks about Season 9’s ‘Threat.’

If Dexter wants to protect his identity, he’ll have to keep an eye on Molly, but he’s got bigger fish to fry right now.

According to the Dexter: New Blood Episode 5 description, it appears that…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.