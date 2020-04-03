Booba in clash with IAM? He answers and confides a touching anecdote!

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, several artists have engaged on social networks to prevent Coronavirus like Booba which is active in the fight with in particular its recent program Corona Time or its intervention in video since Miami on Europe 1 radio to raise awareness.

Like Booba, IAM is also involved in this fight and has just sent a prevention message on the risk of infection by the Coronavirus by using the slogan “Stay home” and to thank the nursing staff, which did not fail to make the French rapper exiled in Miami react by relaying an article with the title “Booba and IAM same fight” with a long message.

In 2008 in the song “B2OBA”, Booba released a tackle to the Marseillais group with the phrase “NTM, Solaar, IAM, it’s antiquity” who had caused a lot of talk at the time of the clashes, accustomed to the clashes, B2O wanted to explain his position towards IAM by confiding a touching anecdote on his youth.

“When I was 12 or 13 I went to one of their concerts in a small MJC in the south of France and Shurik’n had made me an otographer on my white t-shirt. roll on the ground. They have never been my enemies. The fight continues… #coronasoldiers ” revealed Booba allied with the IAM group in the fight against the coronavirus

