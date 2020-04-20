Boohoom slammed by keyworkers for selling face masks reading “quarantine queen”

Online retailer Boohoo has come under fire after a keyworker slammed their new fashion face mask range.

The range, available on the Boohoo website and extending to the Boohoo Man line, consists of black ‘fashion’ face masks emblazoned with the words ‘eat, sleep, isolate, repeat’.

Speaking to the Sun, an outraged NHS nurse, who wished to remain anonymous, said the £5 masks were a ‘mockery’ of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

A disclaimer on the retailer’s site reads: ‘This mask is for accessory purposes only and should not be used as personal protective equipment.’

Online, some customers claimed they would not be buying from Boohoo anymore after spotting the masks.

Femail has contacted Boohoo for comment.

‘Boohoo are selling useless ‘PPE’ fashion masks that are of no use to the public and are using their greed to make a mockery of people on the frontline,’ the nurse told the paper.

‘I, myself am a frontline nurse and find it appalling that they feel the need to make PPE into a fashion statement when we are struggling with the provision of this in the hospitals. Disgusting,’ she added.

She also explained she wrote a complaint addressed to Boohoo on Instagram, where she asked them to take the masks down.

She said she was disappointed to see the brand capitalising on the coronavirus pandemic and turning PPE equipment, which is badly needed by keyworkers, into a fashion stunt.

‘Maybe, instead of making a mockery of everyone on the frontline and those that are vulnerable and actually need masks to protect ourselves, you should be helping to distribute proper PPE that we are very much struggling to be provided with,’ her complaint read.

The black masks retail at £5 on the brand’s website.

All masks display a message relating to the lockdown, which started on March 23 in the UK, such as ‘Quarantine Queen,’ ‘Stay home, save lives’ and ‘Eat, sleep, isolate, repeat.’

Colourful versions for men, some adorned with skulls, are available through Boohoo man.

The criticism extended online when disgruntled fans of the brand spotted the masks and vowed not to shop with them again.

‘This place is tacky, the clothes are of a low quality and now they do this. They don’t really help themselves,’ one wrote.

‘Was just about to spend £88 on Boohoo, then I just saw they’re marketing ‘fashion’ face masks as a fucking accessory! This is in VERY poor taste and so I’ve decided boohoo will not get any money from me today. Actually shameful,’ said another.