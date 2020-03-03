Books by Boss Ladies We Love

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Knowledge is power, right? Well, there’s no better time to pick up your next inspiring read with International Women’s Day coming up on March 8!

If you’re wondering how to celebrate, we suggest picking up an inspirational book written by some of the most inspirational women in Hollywood. Whether it’s Oprah helping you find your life’s purpose or Amy Schumer‘s humorous autobiography, you are bound to learn a thing or two about becoming the best version of yourself.

This spring, Flip or Flop‘s Christina Anstead is joining the ranks of celeb authors with her first book titled The Wellness Remodel.

“One of the biggest questions I always get asked is, ‘What do you eat in a day? What do you do to stay fit and healthy?’ This is basically an answer. It’s about bouncing back after babies and balancing acts and all my favorite recipes,” Christina shared with E! News exclusively while attending Monster Jam with her two kids. “I’m really excited to partner up with one of my best friends Cara Clark who is a really good nutritionist…I recommend this book for anyone who eats.”

In honor of International Women’s Day, scroll below to check out all of the celeb books you need to level up as a #BossBabe!

