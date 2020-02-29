Boos for Loredana at the Swiss Music Awards 2020

DUKAS 1.19 Home game for Lucerne rapper Loredana.

DUKAS 2.19 Loco Escrito is proud of its shiny grills.

DUKAS 3.19 The Valais singer Stefanie Heinzmann has won another award.































DUKAS 19/19 For a long time Beatrice Egli was not sure whether to take part. “I take the corona virus seriously,” she says.

Her appearance was controversial: rapper Loredana (24) was announced as the star guest at the 13th ceremony of the Swiss Music Awards. And this is despite the fact that the Lucerne public prosecutor’s office has launched a lawsuit against her for fraud, threats and extortion. Blues fellow Philipp Fankhauser (56) found Loredana to be a no-go.

Pop Princess Beatrice Egli (31) was also critical: “With her procedure, Loredana has attracted a lot of attention.” It is very controversial – “and I understand that,” continued Egli. When Loredana later sang a medley of her hits on the stage of the KKL Luzern, there were occasional boos.

«Music scene is hanging by a thread»

Otherwise, the awarding of the Swiss Music Awards was completely overshadowed by the corona virus. The slightly drunk dialect star Baschi (33) had a face mask with him, his girlfriend Alana Netzer (31) at least disinfectant. “Our music scene is hanging by a thread,” says Baschi. “Either we all get infected today or we continue to exist.”

Stefanie Heinzmann (30) did not let the celebration spoil because of the virus. Rapper Bligg (43) was also in a good mood walking across the blue carpet. It is striking how many stars stayed away from the event this year: Neither the successful musicians Büetzer Buebe, nor star DJ Antoine (44) or the hard rock veterans of Krokus and Gotthard showed up. Their absence should not have been due to the rampant corona virus alone. Much more that the Swiss Music Award is still not accepted by all artists even after 13 years.