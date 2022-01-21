Boots has announced a significant change to its Advantage Card, which will be similar to Tesco’s.

Cardholders earn points to spend on brands like No7 and L’Oréal Paris.

Boots has announced a significant change to the Advantage Card’s functionality.

Shoppers with a card can earn points at any store, and when they accumulate enough points, they can use them to purchase an item.

Many people save their points throughout the year and then use them to purchase Christmas presents, as there are always plenty of deals available.

However, a new rule is being implemented by a national pharmacy chain, which is good news for customers.

According to Edinburgh Live, Boots is bringing back its Price Advantage program, which offers cardholders exclusive discounts in over 2,000 stores across the UK.

All customers have to do is present their card and have their items scanned for a lower price.

Customers will be able to tell if an item is part of the Price Advantage because a pink sticker will be displayed in the store.

The pink stickers will display the price for Advantage Card holders and the price for other shoppers, similar to how Tesco Clubcard holders can see the price at the major supermarket.

Each month, around 150 products will be discounted, according to Boots.

Signing up for an Advantage Card is free (you can do so on the Boots website), and the program allows you to earn points as you shop.

For every £1 spent, Advantage Card holders receive four points, which are worth one penny each.

This means that if you collect 100 points, you will have £1 to spend, whereas 1,000 points will give you £10.