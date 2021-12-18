Boots has released a £200 Premium Beauty Edit that is available for free.

Boots has launched a £200 Premium Beauty Edit that you can get for free.

This one is for beauty fans, as Boots is giving away a free Premium Beauty Edit worth over £200.

It’s a great time to pick up must-have make-up icons for free from brands like Rituals, Liz Earle, and more.

This is one you won’t want to miss, beauty fans.

From December 14, the limited edition Premium Beauty Edit will be available at boots.com.

The exclusive edit contains 22 beauty goodies worth £200, and shoppers can get it for free with this special offer.

Fans of premium beauty will be able to get it for free if they spend £85 at boots.com.

This is the ideal extra Christmas gift for a loved one or a special treat for yourself.

In the last 18 months, Boots has launched over sixty premium beauty brands, and the Premium Beauty Edit features some of our favorites as well as some of the biggest names in the industry, including Fenty Skin, Laura Mercier, MAC Cosmetics, Caudalie, and more.

If you want to get your hands on this, you’ll need to act quickly because we expect it to sell out quickly, but if you’re curious – and we don’t blame you – here’s what you’ll find inside.

Set your alarms for December 14 because this is a must-have for beauty fans.

The Boots Premium Beauty Edit can be purchased here.

