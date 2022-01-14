Boots introduces exclusive price Advantage deals that provide members with greater savings.

Boots introduces exclusive price Advantage deals that offer members greater savings.

If you have an Advantage Card, you can get extra savings on a number of best-selling items at BOOTS.

Customers who join the Boots Advantage program will be eligible for even more discounts and savings, so if you haven’t already, now is the time.

Holders of a Boots Advantage Card will have access to the Price Advantage Program, which includes over 150 products.

Customers with a Boots Advantage Card used to earn four points for every £1 spent, which meant that once you had accumulated enough points, you could buy whatever your points totaled.

Now, Boots has gone one step further by offering Advantage Card holders even more savings and deals on top of their existing loyalty program.

The program is available nationwide and will offer discounts on a limited number of products each month.

Aveeno, No7, Olay, and others are among the brands expected to be available.

So what are you waiting for if you haven’t already signed up?

If that wasn’t enough, Boots also has a number of other deals, including a 3 for 2 deal on select items and a £10 Tuesday deal.

All of their current offers can be found here.

It’s easy to sign up for Boots’ Advantage Card program, and there’s no cost to join.

To start collecting points with your Boots Advantage Card, all you have to do is download the Boots app and sign up.

You can also sign up in person or online.

If you’re looking for new beauty products, Huda Beauty’s latest collection may be worth a look.

The A-Z of beauty trends for 2022, from virtual makeup to baby hair sculpting and lash botox.

Stay tuned to our Beauty page for more beauty and skincare deals, so you don’t miss out on any sales or new releases – you’re welcome.