Boots is bringing Makeup Revolution to their stores, and you can save 20% on everything.

Boots is bringing the Makeup Revolution to their stores, and you can save 20% on everything.

MAKEUP REVOLUTION is finally available in Boots, and we’re getting ready to fill our beauty cabinets to the brim.

On January 26th, the beauty label will be available online at Boots, and in stores by the end of February.

On January 26, Makeup Revolution will be available online at Boots, and will include everything from concealer to eyeshadow palettes and so much more.

It will be available for purchase both online and in select retail locations.

Makeup Revolution is known for its high-quality, cruelty-free products that are also affordable and inclusive.

At Boots, you’ll be able to purchase Revolution Skincare and Haircare alongside over 500 other fabulous beauty brands.

While some may want to try out new make-up cosmetics, others may want to stock up on old favorites or treat a loved one.

From the 26th of January to the 1st of February, Boots is offering customers up to 20% off Makeup Revolution when they shop online or via the app.

With the discount, the Makeup Revolution Conceal and Define Full Coverage Concealer costs £3.99, and the Forever Flawless Allure Palette costs £9.60.

If that wasn’t enough, shoppers will receive £5 off their basket when they spend £25 on Makeup Revolution on the Boots website, as well as free standard delivery from February 2 to 9.

Not to mention the Boots Advantage Card points you’ll earn, which will result in even more discounts and savings in the future.

