Boots is preparing to launch a 70% off January sale.

Boots usually has a sale at the end of January.

Boots is getting ready to launch a 70% off January sale.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the high street store usually holds a major sale at the start of the year, with products reduced by 70% to 90% in some cases.

After appearing in previous sales by the brand in January, No7, Child’s Farm, Tommee Tippee, Soap and Glory, and Max Factor are among the brands set to be included in the sale.

Due to lockdown restrictions in 2021, the Boots 70% off sale was delayed and instead launched in April.

We’ve compiled a list of what to look forward to at this year’s sale:

Since Boxing Day, Boots has had a sale with discounts of up to 50% off.

There are discounts on Soap and Glory, Sanctuary, and No7 sets, as well as Ted Baker, Dove, and Givenchy cosmetics.

While the exact date of the sale is kept under wraps, it usually begins in the last week of January, on a Friday.

This means that the Boots 2022 sale could begin on January 5, 2022.

When it comes to the 70% off sale, Boots is certainly generous, including some of its most well-known brands.

We saw Soap and Glory, No7, Child’s Farm, Tommee Tippee, Ted Baker, and more last year.