Boris Johnson baby: What he and Carrie Symonds can learn from David Cameron and Tony Blair

With the birth of his son in the early hours of this morning, Boris Johnson becomes only the fourth Prime Minister in 150 years to welcome a baby to Downing Street.

His fiancée Carrie Symonds, 32, is thought to be still in the NHS London hospital where she gave birth but will soon return to the four-bedroom flat she shares with Mr Johnson above No 11.

In doing so, the new family-of-three will be following in the footsteps of former Prime Ministers David Cameron and Tony Blair, who both became fathers while in office and had the highly unusual experience of raising children at Downing Street.

The Camerons welcomed youngest daughter Florence, now nine, shortly after the 2010 election, while Tony and Cherie had son Leo, now 19, in 2009, three years after he was voted in for the first time.

The last time a Prime Minister became a father in office was First Lord of the Treasury, Lord Russell, whose second wife, Lady Russell, gave birth to two sons, George and Francis in 1848 and 1849, respectively.

While Mr Johnson, already a father of five, and Miss Symonds will no doubt want to put their own stamp on parenting as a Prime Minister, there are certainly lessons that can be learned from their predecessors.

From the Camerons’ flair for interior design to the Blairs’ escapes to Chequers, here

Boris and Carrie chose to eschew the Prime Minister’s two-bedroom apartment above No. 10 Downing Street in favour of living in the Chancellor’s larger, four-bedroom home above No. 11.

Up until now it has just been Boris and Carrie with Dilyn, their Jack Russell cross terrier, so there is potential to convert one of the rooms into a nursery, or accommodate a nanny.

The swap between the No10 and No11 flat was originally done Tony Blair, who chose the more spacious property on his election in 1997 in order to better accommodate his three children, Euan, Nicky and Kathryn. His youngest son, Leo, was born three years later in May 2000.

The arrangement worked out especially well as Gordon Brown, the then Chancellor, was single at the time. He married wife Sarah in 2000.

When the Camerons first arrived at Downing Street, the couple moved into the top floor Georgian flat above Number 10. But at the time of youngest daughter Florence’s birth in August 2010, they were planning to take up residence next door.

The early arrival of their new baby forced the family to move sooner than they had planned.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph one month after her birth, Mr Cameron revealed that Florence had been sleeping in a cardboard box.

He said: ‘Nancy [his daughter] made her a cardboard box when we were in Cornwall as we didn’t have a cot and decorated it and she’s still in the cardboard box. She’ll be able to say I was brought up in Downing Street in a cardboard box.’

The property also enjoys the benefit of a private lift – perfect for transporting a pram – and a private back staircase leads down to the garden, which is lovely and secluded.

Just beyond is St James’s Park, perfect for taking new baby Johnson for a stroll.

The demands of a newborn baby and the sleepless nights he brings will no doubt add to the strain Mr Johnson already feels as Prime Minister during these unprecedented times.

However in time the family will settle into their own routine and will find their own way to balance a life together with the demands of Mr Johnson’s job.

Tony Blair complained about the strains of bringing up a young family in Downing Street and his determination to protect his children from public scrutiny.

But the Blairs did all they could to keep a normal routine, and spoke about eating supper with the children, overseeing homework, supervising piano practice and watching TV together when they could.

Cherie openly breast-fed her baby at Downing Street functions, which caused raised eyebrows, but times have moved on and Downing Street has a more modern outlook.

The Camerons also shared a playful photograph of daughter Florence sitting in the Red Box as a toddler.

Of course, depending on how long Mr Johnson is in office, his son might not remember his life spent at Downing Street.

While promoting his memoirs, For The Record, in October, Mr Cameron said Florence, leaving Downing Street in July 2016, was hazy about his time in power.

Aged five at the time, she asked her father, who relayed the story at the Cheltenham Literature Festival: ‘Daddy, is it true, were you actually the Prime Minister?’

The ongoing lockdown means that for Carrie, there will be no popping out to Boots for nappies, no taking the baby out for a stroll in the pram to a coffee shop.

Baby supplies will need to be ordered and delivered in an operation that will require military planning.

However the scrutiny Downing Street and its residents are subjected to means it is far from a ‘normal’ experience for a new mother, even when the country is not in crisis.

Every time she steps out of the flat, she will be under minute scrutiny. Friends and family who want to come and see the baby will have to go through all the security rigmarole.

Which is why, perhaps, according to a well-informed Downing Street source, after Samantha Cameron gave birth to her daughter, Florence, in 2010 when her husband David was Prime Minister, she ‘went off the scene’ for a bit and went to stay with her parents.

‘It’s great in some ways,’ the insider told the Daily Mail. ‘You’re surrounded by people. You’re not isolated, like some new mothers are. You’ve got all the mod cons.

‘It’s fine, but if I were Carrie I would spend as much time as possible out of Downing Street. It’s a workplace. The flat is very private, but you’re living above the shop.

‘All the security arrangements make it incredibly hard for people to come and go. You are living in a fortress. It’s not normal.’

Carrie may well find she prefers the space and seclusion afforded by other prime ministerial residences.

The couple recently spent time at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s 16th-century country residence in Buckinghamshire, while Mr Johnson recovered from coronavirus. They have also spent time at Chevening, the country residence shared with Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary.

The Blairs and their brood certainly maid the most of Chequers, where they spent weekends and school holidays.

With its heated swimming pool and extensive grounds, the country retreat certainly offers plenty of space for a growing child to enjoy – and might offer new mother Carrie a welcome break from London life.