Boss and Josie Totah of ‘Saved by the Bell’ Break Down Lexi’s Powerful Season 2 Episode (Exclusive)

The Boss and Josie Totah of ‘Saved by the Bell’ Dissect Lexi’s Season 2 Powerful Episode (Exclusive)

On Saved by the Bell, there are plenty of laughs, but there are also some unexpected tears — well, happy tears — thanks to an unexpectedly powerful episode halfway through season 2.

“From Curse to Worse,” directed by Heather Jack and written by Chris Schleicher and Jen Chuck, finds Lexi (Josie Totah) forced to speak up when a rival school excludes a transgender girl from its soccer team.

Instead of fighting alongside her LGBTQ classmates, she tries to write a play that will end transphobia once and for all.

ET spoke with Totah, who is also a producer on the show, as well as showrunner Tracey Wigfield, about the making of this very special episode now that season 2 is streaming on Peacock.

“Our show has a great time having a lot of fun while also delving into important stories.”

“I think it’s important to Tracey and all of our writers to tell a very funny show, but then have these sort of learning lessons along the way,” Totah says, adding that they wanted to tell an “evolved version” of stereotypical transgender journeys that have previously been told on television.

One way to do that was to look at transphobia through the lens of Lexi’s privilege, which comes from being the star of her own hit reality show, Becoming Lexi: I Am Me, as well as being one of Bayside High’s most popular students.

“I think recognizing Lexi’s privilege, like, within her own trans community,” Totah continues, “is something that’s extremely interesting and nuanced and something that I haven’t seen anywhere.”

“So, when we started talking about it and figuring out a way to tell an authentic story that leads us to see Lexi becoming closer to herself, I was really excited.”

The episode blurs the line between fiction and reality for Totah, especially when it comes to being a public figure and having a platform to speak out on various transgender issues.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world because it gives me confidence that I can do it.”

