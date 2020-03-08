Boss Looks for the Office That are Anything But Boring

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You heard it here first: Office-wear does not need to be boring. Dressing more conservatively often evokes visions of unflattering slacks and uninspired loafers, but our favorite brands currently have picks so stylish you’ll want to adopt them into your weekend wear, too. These pieces are available in a variety of price ranges and sizes, so there’s bound to be something in here for you.

From power pants to fashion-forward blazers, you can’t go wrong by shopping the below. Just remember us when you land that promotion!

