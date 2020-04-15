Botched Star Paul Nassif’s Wife Brittany Is Pregnant!

There’s a Botched baby on the way!

E! News can exclusively reveal that Botched star Paul Nassif and wife Brittany Nassif are pregnant and expecting their first child together! The happy couple tells us Brittany just hit 13 weeks and their bundle of joy is due Oct. 19.

“I’m very excited,” Brittany tells E! exclusively. “I’m also a little nervous too, because it’s a different experience, something new, especially when your body’s changing. It’s amazing what your body can do.”

“I’m excited. I mean, of course, I’m excited!” Paul adds. “It’s been a while, my youngest kids, my twins, just turned 14 yesterday. And obviously it’s fun to be a dad again to a baby.”

This will the first child for Brittany and the fourth for Paul, who has three sons with ex Adrienne Maloof.



“It’s like riding a bike,” Paul tells us of parenting a newborn. “I still remember most of it, all of it. Obviously it will be scarier for Brittany because it’s her first time doing this.”

The happy couple also shared an exclusive sonogram image with E! News.

As for how pregnancy is treating Brittany, she reveals, “I haven’t had any cravings and I haven’t had morning sickness. I’ve had more of like acne breaking out. I’ve noticed my face is breaking out more. I’m tired, way more extreme than I ever thought it would be. But I’ve been exercising every day.”

Paul and Brittany have told his kids and their close family and friends about the baby news. “I also have a message group with my friends Kris Jenner, Kyle Richards, Corey Gamble and Faye Resnick and Faye’s husband. So I kinda let them know today,” Paul tells us.

As for fellow Botched star Terry Dubrow‘s reaction to the news? “It was a smartass comment as usual,” Paul laughs. “He was really happy but of course he had to throw in, ‘Another burden. Enjoy.'”

Paul and Brittany’s exciting pregnancy announcement comes six months after the couple’s gorgeous Santorini wedding back in October 2019.

The lovebirds tied the knot in a picturesque reception at one of the Greek island’s beachfront resort venues, Rocabella Santorini, E! News exclusively revealed at the time. Paul and Brittany’s destination wedding welcomed 65 guests and followed a formal wedding ceremony at home in California the weekend prior.

