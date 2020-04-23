Botched’s Dr. Paul Nassif & Pregnant Wife Brittany Reveal the Sex of Their Baby!

Boy or girl?!

Botched star Dr. Paul Nassif and wife Brittany Nassif are revealing the sex of their baby-to-be and it’s…a GIRL! Brittany surprised her husband tonight with a golfing-themed pink explosion and the happy couple are sharing the reveal with E! News first.

“In my heart I knew it was a girl. We have three boys and a boy dog…it was finally time to have a little girl,” Paul tells E! News exclusively. “I’m so excited. My heart is racing right now and this is one of the best days.

E! News exclusively broke the news last week that Paul and Brittany are expecting their first child together. Brittany is 14 weeks along in her pregnancy and the couple’s bundle of joy is due mid-October.

This will the first child for Brittany and the fourth for Paul, who has three sons with ex Adrienne Maloof.

The lovebirds also shared an exclusive sonogram with E!.

“I’m very excited,” Brittany told E! exclusively. “I’m also a little nervous too, because it’s a different experience, something new, especially when your body’s changing. It’s amazing what your body can do.”

“It’s like riding a bike,” Paul, whose youngest kids just turned 14, added of parenting a newborn. “I still remember most of it, all of it. Obviously it will be scarier for Brittany because it’s her first time doing this.”

Paul and Brittany tied the knot during a picturesque Santorini wedding back in October 2019 at the Rocabella Santorini. The lovebirds destination wedding welcomed 65 guests and followed a formal wedding ceremony at home in California the weekend prior.