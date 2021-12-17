Bowen Yang of Saturday Night Live tells Taylor Swift, Sadie Sink, and Ryan Reynolds about the story behind his photo.

Bowen Yang of Saturday Night Live discusses the story behind his photo with Taylor Swift, Sadie Sink, and Ryan Reynolds.

Bowen Yang is telling our story—in this case, the story of his epic photo with Taylor Swift, Sadie Sink, and Ryan Reynolds following the singer’s Saturday Night Live performance.

“Forever and always,” Bowen Yang will remember this moment with Taylor Swift.

During the December episode of Saturday Night Live, the 32-year-old singer revealed the story behind his epic photo with him.

Yang, 31, a self-described Swiftie, was ecstatic to learn that the 11-time Grammy winner would be performing at the Nov.

13 episode of Saturday Night Live and singing “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” for ten minutes.

He recalled, “I got to meet her at promos on Thursday.”

“On Thursday, you shoot the episode’s promos.”

It was a huge deal when people at SNL threw me a bone and said, “You can stand next to her.”

In an improvised line in a promo, I got to tell her that her song ‘Treacherous’ is the sound of falling in love, which I believe is true.”

Yang debated whether or not to knock on Swift’s door after the show on Saturday.

“They say things like, ‘Don’t meet your heroes,’ and so on.

He went on to say, “She’s a hero.”

“She was lovely all week, but I thought to myself, ‘You know, she’s probably on a high after the show.’

She doesn’t want to talk to scumbags like me.’

To cut a long story short, Yang decided to go ahead with it and was pleasantly surprised to find Swift “couldn’t have been nicer.”

“I said, ‘I don’t normally do this, but could we take a picture?'” he explained.

“Then she said, ‘Of course, can Sadie Sink, my music video’s star and muse, be in it?’ I said, ‘Of course!'”

Sink, Swift, and Dylan O’Brien co-starred in the short film “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” as fans know all too well.

In the dressing room, she wasn’t the only well-known figure.

Ryan Reynolds volunteered to be the photographer when it came time to take the shot.

Yang explains, “She was like, ‘Who should take this?'”

“Then Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, said, ‘I’ll do it!'”

Several celebrities, including Blake Lively and Selena Gomez, came out to support Swift and celebrate her performance.

