Boy Meets World’s William Daniels Shares A-Plus Message For Heroic Teachers

Let’s hear it for our fearless educators.

Each day, ever-patient teachers head into their classrooms, eager to craft the young minds looking up at their chalkboards. Their lesson plans go beyond math, grammar and history, too: They are there to lend an ear to each and every student who just needs someone to hear them out.

These days, however, they have had to pivot away from their norm. With school doors closing amid the Coronavirus pandemic, our instructors have gone above and beyond the call of duty to continue educating their students from home while also making them feel safe in a time of much uncertainty.

And for that, we applaud them today—and every day. In honor of National Teacher Day this Tuesday, we’re celebrating with a special message from the legend himself William Daniels, who played the all-knowing, well-respected and always lovable Mr. Feeny on Boy Meets World.

“I’m here to encourage you to show some appreciation for the unsung heroes that help shape the future generations,” the actor says in the exclusive video above. “Our teachers provide us with so much. They’re there for you in your formative years, supply the knowledge you need to take on the world and even give you unsolicited advice from behind the fence in their backyard. I’m talking to you, Mr. Matthews.” (ICYMI, that’s a shout-out to Ben Savage and Will Friedle‘s Cory and Eric Matthews.)

“So thank your teachers today and every day and remember, as much as you learn from them, they learn from you,” Daniels adds. “As my final piece of teacherly advice, believe in yourselves, dream, try, do good. I love you all. Class dismissed.”

And with that, we give all our teachers a round of applause and an a-plus for everything they do.