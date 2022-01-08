Boys used to ask me out just to make me laugh, but now that I’ve lost weight, they claim I have the best glow-up they’ve ever seen.

AS THIS WOMAN KNOWS ALL TOO WELL, LOSING WEIGHT CAN MAKE A HUGE DIFFERENCE IN ONE’S APPEARANCE.

Liv Ralph, a TikTok user, posted her incredible glow-up on her wavyliv account, where it has been viewed over 190k times.

The 24-year-old’s transformation was so impressive that users on the app dubbed it “the best glow-up they’d ever seen.”

Liv began her weight loss journey when she was just 20 years old, in 2018.

“Right lads, which one of you is going to try and pull that fat bird tonight for bants?” she wrote over an old photograph of herself in the video.

It’s possible that she’s been the subject of similar remarks in the past.

She then included a video of herself now, lipsyncing to George Micheals’ Careless Whisper, and saying, ‘We could have been so good together.’

“S**t happens, lads,” she captioned the video.

Many users were taken aback by her incredible glow-up, with many claiming it to be the best they’d ever seen. One user wrote, “Biggest glow up.”

“OMG thank you!” Liv exclaimed.

“You look incredible!” exclaimed a third woman.

Liv has posted a few videos of her glow-up on her TikTok account, recalling how some of her classmates referred to her as ‘Hagrid’ from the Harry Potter franchise.

Others clapped for Liv, saying she looked stunning in either case, and we couldn’t agree more.

“FYI, regardless of your weight, they lost out,” one woman wrote.

“You look fab before and after honey!! You are beautiful and deserving of love and respect no matter what size you are,” another person said.

Check out this woman’s transformation, which has people wondering if she’s the same person.

A woman also reveals how she uses sanitary pads to keep new shoes from rubbing.

Meanwhile, a woman shares her incredible transformation after her ex dumped her.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.