Boyz II Men Just Made all the Moms Feel Special With Their SNL Performance

Boyz II Men is here to make sure your mom has a special day.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, the popular group performed their beloved hit, “A Song for Mama,” during Saturday Night Live‘s at-home edition for its season 45 finale.

Before serenading all the moms out there, Michael Che introduced the trio, who also performed with Babyface.

Talk about an iconic and unforgettable moment.

“On behalf of SNL, we’d like to send a very special tribute to all of the mothers that can’t be with their children this year,” Che said. “And all of the mothers that we’ve lost. We miss you and thank you.”

With a black-and-white filter, the group’s heartwarming tribute was all the more special.

Fans were also feeling the moving performance on Saturday night.

“I know I’m not the only one that gets choked up when I hear Mama by Boyz II Men,” one Twitter user shared. Another wrote, “#SNLAtHome had Boyz II Men on tonight singing ‘A Song For Mama’! They sound every bit like they did 20 years ago. AMAZING.”

Along with Boyz II Men and Babyface’s performance, SNL‘s season 45 finale was full of special and funny moments.

Kristen Wiig opened the show with a witty and cheeky monologue. But aside from her hilarious bit, she did take a few minutes to honor all of the moms out there, including her own.

“This is the Mother’s Day show and at SNL, it’s a very special time to celebrate moms,” she said. “Unfortunately, probably like a lot of you, I can’t be with my mom on this Mother’s Day. So, I hope it’s okay, I would like to tell her I love her and send her good luck.”

All in all, the season finale was one to remember.

And if you still haven’t gotten your mom something, show her the Boyz II Men performance. Watch the video above to see it in all its glory!

