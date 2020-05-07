Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ‘are more cordial’ as tension fades during self-isolation

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had a very contentious divorce after their shock 2016 split that sent them both scrambling for lawyers.

But things have gotten easier between the A list stars who met on the set of 2005’s Mr & Mrs Smith and went on to parent six children together.

‘Things between Brad and Angelina are better than they have been,’ a source told UsWeekly. ‘They’re more cordial — they’re aiming toward resolutions that work for each of them.’

Dealing with custody of their kids has become easier. Together they have Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The insider also said that Pitt does not have contact with Maddox and Pax.

At 18, Maddox is allowed to do what he wants. He has been at college in South Korea, but reportedly came home with the lockdown from COVID-19 began.

It is not known why Brad does not see Pax.

It also helps that Brad and Angelina have a new agreement: Pitt currently sees the younger children ‘every few days,’ a second source told the publication.

Living only 10 minutes apart in Los Feliz – he in his large compound that he has owned for 20 years and she is in her $25M home Cecil B DeMille once lived in – makes it all very easy.

Jolie has also been impressed by Pitt’s continued sobriety. He stopped drinking after their split.

He even told GQ magazine that he could drink anyone under the table, but now he prefers to stay off alcohol.

This comes after a claim that he has been seeing a lot of 31-year-old Arrested Development actress Alia Shawkat.

She was photographed leaving the star’s residence last week.

The beauty has been to the Hollywood icon’s home ‘plenty’ as she lives just 10 minutes away, according to a Wednesday report from UsWeekly.

‘They’re hanging out plenty,’ a source said.

‘They’re only about 10 minutes away from each other, so Alia will bike or walk to Brad’s place whenever they have time to chill.’

It was added that her visits to the cover boy’s pad is ‘all very organic and easy.’

The pair have been ordering food in like ‘burgers and pizza,’ said an insider.

And sometimes ‘they go for a drive down the coast’ in one of his luxury automobiles.

It has been claimed that she inspires his art work and gives him direction as she is an art aficionado.

‘She’s been by his side at his art studio, helping him brainstorm projects to get involved in, and vice versa,’ said an Us source.

The two met in 2019 through mutual friends, it has been claimed.

They have been seen together nonstop, at art shows, concerts and out to dinner.

Pitt has joked about being single since he split from Jolie in 2016, even saying winning an award was good for his Tinder profile.

He later said that was just a joke.

But spending four years with no romance is very unlike Brad who tends to hop from woman to woman.

He dated Kim Hubbard and Sara Hart pre-fame.

Then moved on to Robin Givens, Sinitta, Shalene McCall, Christina Applegate, Jill Schoelen, Elizabeth Daily and Juliette Lewis once in Los Angeles.

Next came bigger stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston then Jolie.

Since splitting from Gia star Jolie, he has been linked to Kate Hudson, Charlize Theron and Neri Oxman.

Meanwhile, Angie – who used to date Val Klimer – urged congress to increase their food stamps for underprivileged children who are not getting their school lunches as schools are closed.