Brad Pitt Dedicates Best Supporting Actor Win at 2020 Oscars to His Kids

It finally happened.

At long last, Brad Pitt has an Academy Award for his acting skills. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was revealed the first recipient of an award at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9 when the results of the Best Actor in A Supporting Role category was revealed, taking home the trophy for his work as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino‘s film.

As he took the stage to accept his award from last year’s Best Supporting Actress winner Regina King, the heartthrob delighted with a speech that was everything: political, heartfelt, sentimental, humorous. Like we said, everything.

“This is incredible, really incredible. Thank you to the Academy for this honor of honors,” he began, before getting to the political bit. “They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing.”

“This really is about Quentin Jerome Tarantino. You are original, you are one of a kind. The film industry would be a much drier place without you and I love the ethos you gave Cliff Booth: Look for the best in people. Expect the worst, but look for the best,” he continued, turning to his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. “Leo, I’ll ride your coattails any day, man. The view’s fantastic. And to the rest of the cast and crew, big bad Bob Richardson, Robert Garcia, Richie, my man Mike Moh. I always want to say, you know, while we’re doing all this, I think it’s time we give a little love to our stunt coordinators and our stunt crews.”

As he concluded, he looked back to the start of his career, thanking the special people in his lives who made it possible and continue to to this day. “Listen, I’m a bit gobsmacked. I’m not one to look back, but this has made me do so. I think of my folks taking me to the drive-in to see Butch and Sundance, and loading up my car and moving out here. Geena [Davis] and Ridley [Scott] giving me my first shot. All the wonderful people I’ve met along the way to stand her now. Once upon a time in Hollywood…ain’t that the truth. This is for my kids who color everything I do. I adore you. Thank you.”

To take home the award, he had to best the likes of Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino (The Irishman) and Joe Pesci (The Irishman).

Pitt has taken home two Academy Awards as a producer for the Best Picture-winning films The Departed and 12 Years a Slave, both of which were produced by his company Plan B Entertainment.

Congrats, Brad!