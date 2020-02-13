Brad Pitt Has Finally Arrived at the 2020 Oscars and Shocker, He Looks Handsome

Good news: Brad Pitt showed up to the 2020 Oscars looking like, well, Brad Pitt.

The leading man looked as dapper as ever dressed in a classic black tux with a velvet jacket as he posed for pictures on the red carpet. But who was Pitt’s date for the big night? His manager Cynthia Pett-Dante, who sat next to him during the ceremony.

Pitt has a lot to celebrate tonight, including a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood. The film is also up for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, and Pitt’s co-star Leonardo DiCaprio is up for Best Actor.

This awards season has been very fruitful for Pitt who has received lots of recognition for his role in the film. Plus, an adorable run in at the SAG Awards with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. Pitt was filmed backstage watching her awards speech on the television, and photographers snapped a pic of the two interacting behind-the scenes as well.

Tonight, the actor is definitely more focused on the task at hand and drinking in every moment of the historic evening.

Pitt, 56, is the frontrunner in the Best Supporting Actor category, already winning at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and BAFTA Awards, just to name a few, for his turn as stuntman Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.

He’ll probably be celebrating with his longtime friend DiCaprio, who he called a great sparring partner in the acting arena. “We kind of popped at the same time,” Pitt told GQ of his relationship with DiCaprio. “This is a guy who’s really giving and really goes for it, so you know it’s great fun being able to spar with that caliber of actor. And he’s just great fun.”

He also shared his gratitude to Quentin Tarantino who is nominated for Best Director for the film tonight as well. “Well, ultimately what draws me, and what draws us all, is working with Quentin,” he shared about his initial interest in the project. “He’s such an original voice in the lexicon of film and his sets are just full of enthusiasm and delight. That’s why we’re there.”